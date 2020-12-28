Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 40,586 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 211.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $652,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 37.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 54.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

APTV opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $130.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

