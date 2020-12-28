Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 841,272 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 841,272 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of Centennial Resource Development worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.