Pantos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,565.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $5,565.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

