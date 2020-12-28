Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Par Pacific worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $13.44 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.