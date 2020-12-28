Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $13.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 792,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

