Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.09 million and approximately $106.08 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, ZB.COM and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard's official website is paxos.com/standard.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Crex24, CoinBene, P2PB2B, FCoin, CoinPlace, WazirX, BitMax, Coinall, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, Kyber Network, DDEX, ZB.COM, BW.com, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, BitMart, KuCoin, MXC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Iquant, ABCC, Coinbit, OKEx, Bitrue, OKCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, BCEX, TOKOK, Hotbit, SouthXchange and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

