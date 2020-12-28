Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $2.06. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 3,751 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $260.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.