Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.85. The company had a trading volume of 810,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.87.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

