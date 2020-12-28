Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (PPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE: PPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$36.00.

12/14/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/19/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

11/9/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$39.00.

11/9/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

11/6/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

11/6/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$37.00.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.85. 810,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,673. The company has a market cap of C$16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

In related news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

