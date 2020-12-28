Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003832 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and $1.30 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00624133 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00160458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00323975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00057686 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,580,913 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.