Phoenixcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $346,020.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,593.74 or 0.99830710 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00029469 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00389466 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00513741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00035390 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,157,862 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

