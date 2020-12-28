Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 678,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 170,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.33. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.30.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

