Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $365,030.91

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 33% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $365,030.91 and $23,264.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000129 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,859,204,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

