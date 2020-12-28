PIVX Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. PIVX has a market cap of $22.17 million and approximately $307,427.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00023461 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.