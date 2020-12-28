PIXEL Hits Market Cap of $504,956.63 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $504,956.63 and approximately $2.81 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,292.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.01345324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00063299 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00248159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

