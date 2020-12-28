Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:PZA traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.13. 6,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,809. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$10.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

