Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 34,695,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,734,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Specifically, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417,262 shares of company stock valued at $75,760,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.