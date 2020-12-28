PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.77.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $27.08. 97,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PPL by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,490,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,366,000 after buying an additional 286,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

