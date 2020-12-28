Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of PFBC opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.