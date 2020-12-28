Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 113.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.