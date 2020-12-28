Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $2,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,477.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,235,186 shares of company stock valued at $70,616,175. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

