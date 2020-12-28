ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.00

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.94, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

