ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.56

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 16500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 89.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.