Proton Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $344,072.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $338,316.42 and approximately $344,072.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Proton Token has traded up 71% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00297691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.