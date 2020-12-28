Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,997,312 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,315,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,997,312 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,078,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 275,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 111,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

