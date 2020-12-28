Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $38,000 Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Unisys were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unisys by 230.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 184.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

