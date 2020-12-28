Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $51,000 Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viad were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Viad by 719.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Viad by 329.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

VVI stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58. Viad Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.