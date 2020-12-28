Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $34.22 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.