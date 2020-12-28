Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 98.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gentherm by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

