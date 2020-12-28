Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,470 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

