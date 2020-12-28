PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $82.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $93.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,856 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,035 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.