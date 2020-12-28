Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 289.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 85.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $679.30 million for the quarter.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director John S. Shiely bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

