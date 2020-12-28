Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Quanterix by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

QTRX stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $82,333.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

