Quasarcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Million (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $19,494.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 153.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.