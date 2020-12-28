Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $878.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

