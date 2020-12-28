Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $99.04 million and $7.79 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00145841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00045451 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00214237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00613917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,792,110,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

