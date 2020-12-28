Ready Capital Co. (RC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 29th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

NYSE:RC opened at $12.76 on Monday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $695.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.