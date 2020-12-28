RealChain Trading 39.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 53% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. RealChain has a market cap of $66,408.43 and approximately $3,685.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. In the last week, RealChain has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00306076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.02167595 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.