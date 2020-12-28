Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS: MRWSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/23/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/16/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2020 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 33,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,663. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

