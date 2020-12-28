Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

12/12/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,325.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AutoZone's high quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. The retailer of automotive aftermarket parts has been generating record revenues since 29 consecutive years on the back of stable growth in the auto parts market and expansion of the store base. Increasing e-commerce efforts and cost-saving efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, are aiding the company’s top line growth. However, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large which may mar the firm’s near-term revenues and earnings. High debt levels restrict the firm’s financial flexibility. Further, increasing operating expenses and tariff woes are expected to clip the company’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,204.22 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,267.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,152.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,163.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,243,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

