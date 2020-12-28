Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $31.00.

12/15/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00.

12/10/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

11/11/2020 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 819,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,567. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 147,183 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $10,828,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

