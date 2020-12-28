Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CarMax (KMX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2020 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/9/2020 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMX stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

