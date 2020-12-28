Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2020 – National Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – National Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $15.00.

12/15/2020 – National Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.00.

12/8/2020 – National Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – National Oilwell Varco was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NOV stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Get National Oilwell Varco Inc alerts:

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.