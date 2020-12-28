Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Down 5%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $19.09. 677,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 844,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $104,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 174.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

