reflect.finance Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $902,219.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00145841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00214237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00613917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00331705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00056540 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

