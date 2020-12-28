Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 93.8%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares were up 93.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 21,331,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11,232% from the average daily volume of 188,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.