Reinhard Schu Sells 70,000 Shares of Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Stock

Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Director Reinhard Schu sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$12,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,500.

Reinhard Schu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Argo Gold alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Reinhard Schu sold 60,000 shares of Argo Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

Argo Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16.

Argo Gold Company Profile

Argo Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and northwestern Ontario. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Woco Gold Project located outside the Red Lake Gold District.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.