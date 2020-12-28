ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 28.9%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were up 28.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 9,354,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 811% from the average daily volume of 1,026,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several analysts have commented on SOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

