Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 261,415 Shares

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

Shares of NYSE RPLA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 1,377,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,835. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPLA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

