Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently:

12/17/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

HBAN opened at $12.35 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 645,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 97,367 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

